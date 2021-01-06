CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after an ATM was ripped out from the side of a bank in Citrus Heights early Wednesday morning.
The theft happened at the Chase bank along the 5800 block of Sunrise Boulevard.
Exactly what time the ATM was stolen is unclear, but the machine was later found about a half-mile from the bank along the 6000 block of Sunrise Vista Drive.
A forklift was also at the scene where the stolen ATM was found, but authorities have not said if it was used to take the machine.
Debris still litters the parking lot of the bank as officers investigate the scene.
No suspect information has been released at this point.
Officers will be looking into surveillance footage at the bank and nearby businesses.