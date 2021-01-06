Natomas CVS Robbed, Search On For SuspectsSacramento police say they received reports of a robbery in progress at the CVS pharmacy on Club Center Drive around 8:45 p.m. An unknown number of suspects ran from the scene as officers arrived, police said.

51 minutes ago

Trump Cabinet Members Considering Invoking 25th AmendmentSources tell CBS News that members of President Trump's own cabinet are considering invoking the 25th amendment and removing him from office days before his term ends.

1 hour ago

Christie Wilson's Killer, Mario Garcia, Dies In Prison After IllnessMario Garcia, convicted of killing Christie Wilson in 2005, died of pneumonia on Christmas Eve.

1 hour ago

How Did Rioters Breach The US Capitol?Former CHP Commissioner Spike Helmick says the security response at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday will be scrutinized and likely lead to new procedures.

1 hour ago

Historians Put Violence At Capitol Into PerspectiveWednesday's violence at the Capitol is being called the worst assault on American democracy in recent history.

1 hour ago