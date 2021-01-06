Comments
NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police are searching for suspects who reportedly robbed a Natomas CVS Wednesday evening.
Sacramento police say they received reports of a robbery in progress at the CVS pharmacy on Club Center Drive around 8:45 p.m. An unknown number of suspects ran from the scene as officers arrived, police said.
Officers detained a few of the suspects but say there are still some on the loose.
The police department did not say exactly how many suspects were detained and how many they are searching for. A perimeter has been set up in the area of Natomas Boulevard and Club Center Drive.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
