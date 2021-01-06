(CBS13/CBS SF) — Sources tell CBS News that members of President Trump’s own cabinet are considering invoking the 25th amendment and removing him from office days before his term ends.

The conversations are in early stages and writings have not been formally presented to Vice President Pence, CBS News reported. There are also unconfirmed reports that some Cabinet members are considering resignation.

Several Democratic lawmakers, including Sacramento Congresswoman Doris Matsui, have called on Pence to begin the process.

“The President continues to put himself above the American people and his reckless actions to undermine our democracy must be met with equal consequence,” Matsui wrote.

READ: ‘We Need To Suck It Up And Move Forward:’ Former CA Republican Congressman Condemns Violence At US Capitol

She went on to say, “Today’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a coordinated attempt to overthrow our democratic process with violence. Make no mistake, these rioters viewed the President’s repeated claims of fraud as a mandate to act.”

At least two Bay Area representatives, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Napa), called for Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove the president from office, less than two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in.

Trump has given us no choice. The 25th Amendment must be invoked NOW. We need to immediately wrest control of the country from him. He is not the commander of chief of the US. He is commander of chief of the Trump mob & proud boys. @VP Pence must step up & defend our democracy. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 6, 2021

More from CBS Sacramento: