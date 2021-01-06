SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Frustration is mounting in California from members of President Trump’s own party after Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol.

A day that was meant to affirm election results — an administrative duty performed every four years — was sidelined by violent demonstrations.

Large pro-Trump crowds stormed the nation’s Capitol despite the efforts of the Capitol police to stop them. It was a moment that has members on both sides of the aisle begging President Trump to accept the loss and move on.

Former California Republican Congressman Doug Ose, a longtime supporter of President Trump based in Sacramento, said it’s time for the president to accept the results of the election and condemned the protesters in Washington D.C.

“For ‘patriots to do that.’ That really pisses me off. I am a strong supporter of Donald Trump. I was his California chairman in 2016. But there comes a point in time when this is done. And we are all part of something larger than ourselves and we need to suck it up and move forward,” Ose said.

Ose went on to tout Vice President Mike Pence’s actions throughout the day saying he was brave to call in the National guard when President Trump refused to.

