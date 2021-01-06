SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has released a statement strongly condemning the protest at the US Capitol where people stormed the building.

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions,” Newsom wrote.

Dozens of people reportedly broke through the security perimeters that were set up outside as lawmakers were set to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win on Wednesday. Some protesters could be seen inside the Senate chamber.

Other protesters roamed the halls and could be heard chanting “Trump won that election. Congressional leaders were whisked to safety.

Newsom was set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in California, but has since canceled the briefing – citing an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of him and his staff.

“The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power,” the rest of Newsom’s statement reads.

Protests have also been happening outside the California State Capitol. A heavy police presence is in the area and some roads have been closed.