NATOMAS (CBS13) — Firefighters say one person has died after a two-alarm apartment fire in Natomas Wednesday afternoon.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire broke out at an apartment building on the 3500 block of Summer Park Drive just after 4 p.m. Around 4:19 p.m., firefighters requested a second alarm as crews began the fire attack and extinguished the fire.
Officials say one person is deceased. No other information about the victim was released.
It’s unclear how many units in the apartment building were affected. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Update: The fire on the 3500 Block of Summer Park Drive has been extinguished. One person is deceased. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ULI3cJ0P4U
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 7, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More from CBS Sacramento: