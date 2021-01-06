By Elisabeth Smith
NATOMAS (CBS13) — Firefighters say one person has died after a two-alarm apartment fire in Natomas Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire broke out at an apartment building on the 3500 block of Summer Park Drive just after 4 p.m. Around 4:19 p.m., firefighters requested a second alarm as crews began the fire attack and extinguished the fire.

Officials say one person is deceased. No other information about the victim was released.

It’s unclear how many units in the apartment building were affected. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

