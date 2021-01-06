SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say there have reports of clashes between demonstrators at the state capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday. They are working to keep the opposing groups separated.

Sacramento is one of the many cities across the country where Trump supporters are protesting the presidential election vote count.

Protesters carrying flags and signs gathered at the capitol Wednesday morning to hear a live broadcast of President Trump from Washington, D.C. Many people were chanting “stop the steal” and asked people to sign the petitions to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

A large crowd out here at Capitol. Many people chanting “Stop the Steal” & asking people to sign the recall Newsom petitions. pic.twitter.com/sfxmoCeA5g — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) January 6, 2021

There’s a heavy police presence at the state capitol building, say Sacramento police. They’ve reportedly arrested people for carrying pepper spray.

Some roads in the area have been closed due to the protest.