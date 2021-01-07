Tip Leads Detectives To Missing SUV Of Manteca Homicide Victim Chenin Carlson; Still No Suspect IdentifiedAuthorities say they have found the missing vehicle that belonged to a Manteca homicide victim, but no suspect has yet to be identified.

2 Arrested, 1 Sought In May 2020 Killing Of Turlock TeenAuthorities arrested two men and are searching for another in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old last May, the Turlock Police Department said on Thursday.

2 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery Of Stockton Hardware StoreTwo people are under arrest in connection to a chilling hardware store robbery in Stockton where the suspects pointed handguns at employees, authorities say.

1 Californian, 3 Oregonians Arrested So Far After Deadly U.S. Capitol RiotPolice in Washington, D.C. have identified four people -- one from California and three from Oregon -- who were arrested in connection to a mob of pro-Trump supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol and the events afterward.