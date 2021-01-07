MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities say they have found the missing vehicle that belonged to a Manteca homicide victim, but no suspect has yet to be identified.

Chenin Carlson’s body was found by fishermen in a Tracy canal last month.

A cause of death was not released, but the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a homicide.

Friends said Carlson is the mother of two young children. She never showed up to her new job at Amazon in Tracy, prompting then to file a missing person report. It was then that her body was discovered in the canal.

The sheriff’s office said Carlson’s SUV was also missing. On Thursday, detectives announced that the vehicle had been found in San Joaquin County.

Exactly where Carlson’s vehicle was found was not disclosed, but note that a community member tipped detectives off. Investigators are now taking a look at the vehicle and following up on leads.