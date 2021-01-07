SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has further extended its suspension on behind-the-wheel tests through the end of January.

The agency previously suspended operations in December for two weeks and later extended the suspension to Jan. 11 as coronavirus cases are being reported at a high rate.

The DMV says it will automatically reschedule tests for a later date.

Additionally, the DMV said all driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits and endorsements expiring before February 28, 2021, will receive extensions through Feb. 28.

DMV field offices will remain open to the public, but customers are encouraged to go online first to take care of any business. Californians are asked to delay their visit to the DMV unless they have an urgent need.

Suspensions of this nature began occurring last March, when California went under its first shutdown, resulting in the drive tests being suspended for three months. They previously resumed in June with safety precautions including required face coverings, temperature checks, cracked windows for ventilation and disposable seat covers.

