ROSEVILLE

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are working to identify the driver that struck a pedestrian in the residential neighborhood last month.

Officials say the pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Diamond Woods Circle in the Blue Oaks neighborhood around 3:42 a.m. on Dec. 29. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are now searching for the dark-colored Honda sedan. Investigators do not have much information about the suspect vehicle but say it is possibly a four-door sedan with a California plate, tinted windows, and a small stock spoiler on the rear. The vehicle probably does not have any damage, but police say if it does, the damage will be on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or incident is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department and contact report #2020-77848.

