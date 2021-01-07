'We Have A Responsibility': Sacramento County Leaders Plan In-Person Conference To Discuss Reopening SoonerIntensive care unit capacity numbers continued looking grim Thursday with several regions reporting below the threshold to reopen, but this comes as Sacramento County leaders plan a three-day policy conference to discuss reopening sooner.

How To Talk To Kids About The US Capitol Chaos: 'Honesty Is Really, Really Important'It's safe to say many all struggling to make sense of the horrible images out of Washington D.C. of a mob violently storming our nation's capitol. These are all heavy images for adults to process, but how do you explain these actions to kids?

Mayor Steinberg Calls For Public Hearing On Sacramento ProtestsIn response to the storming of the Capitol Wednesday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling for a public hearing about ongoing unrest in Sacramento.

Pandemic's Uneven Impact Highlights Budget Issues In CaliforniaThe COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly every aspect of life in California, yet it has had a uneven effect on the world's fifth-largest economy.