SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters have doused a fire that prompted a three-alarm response near Midtown Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The scene was at a vacant building near S and 15th streets.
Incident final: The fire on the 1500 Block of S Street was extinguished with no victims being reported. 80 firefighters responded to help contain this building fire. This video shows the hardships experienced while trying to locate and access the fire. pic.twitter.com/lduL5BSOen
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 7, 2021
Sacramento Fire says their crews responded just after 4 a.m. Three-alarms were called as firefighters initially found it difficult to get to the flames due to a partition in the building.
Eventually, firefighters had to go in through the roof. The fire is now out.
There were initial reports of someone possibly being inside, firefighters say, but a search of the building came up empty.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
