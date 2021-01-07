Crisis At The Capitol: How Will The US Begin To Reunify?CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich provides insight into the next steps forward after the U.S. Capitol was mobbed Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Rep. Tom McClintock Says 25th Amendment Should Not Be InvokedAmid the talk of removing President Trump, Congressman McClintock (R-California) said, "we have already divided our country enough we have already tortured and abused our constitution enough without going any further down that road."

2 hours ago

Senior Struggles To Get $160 Refund For Canceled Concert TicketsCitrus Heights senior Mark Vance struggled to get a refund for a Cher concert, so he called Kurtis to investigate.

3 hours ago

Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Shooting At DeputyAuthorities say a Stanislaus County deputy was shot at by someone in a vehicle during a chase near Turlock on Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 1/7/21The latest headlines.

3 hours ago