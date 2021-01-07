Senior Struggles To Get $160 Refund For Canceled Concert TicketsCitrus Heights senior Mark Vance struggled to get a refund for a Cher concert, so he called Kurtis to investigate.

Deputy Shot At During Car Chase In Turlock; 3 People In CustodyAuthorities say a Stanislaus County deputy was shot at by someone in a vehicle during a chase near Turlock on Wednesday night.

Sacramento Board Of Supervisors Urged To Investigate Supervisor Over Post Criticizing Trump SupportersThe Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is being asked to investigate a supervisor over his Facebook post about supporters of President Trump.

The Deep Divide: How Can America Heal?If there's anything Americans on both sides can agree on, it's that political division in the country is undeniably deep at the moment. The polarization of parties has built up and strengthened over years.