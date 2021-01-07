WATERFORD (CBS13) – A Waterford probationer was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation into burglarized and vandalized community mailboxes, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Rebecca Lynn Reagan, 36, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for mail theft and a mail vandalism warrant, authorities said.
Reagan was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Ryan William Swindle, 43, that was pulled over after leaving a residence subject to a search and arrest warrant along E Street, authorities said. Swindle, who has been previously convicted, was also arrested after being found in possession of a loaded gun and meth.
The sheriff’s office said a large amount of stolen mail, drugs, a gun and ammunition, and digital evidence suggesting identity theft were located during a search of the home.
Additionally, Brittany Dickerson, 30, of Modesto, was taken into custody on “dangerous narcotics-related charges,” authorities said.
