STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people are under arrest in connection to a chilling hardware store robbery in Stockton where the suspects pointed handguns at employees, authorities say.

The robbery happened back on Dec. 28, 2020 at a store along County Club Boulevard.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects went into the store and pulled handguns on employees and forced them at gunpoint to open up the cash register.

Deputies say the suspects took off with a large amount of cash, but not exact figure was given.

No one was physically hurt in the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

Surveillance video caught the whole incident on camera. With the help of that video and an extensive investigation, two of the suspects were identified – 26-year-old Destanne Dozier and 25-year-old Shakil Dozier.

A warrant was served at the suspect’s Stockton apartment on Tuesday and both were arrested. Further, a gun and clothing matching the ones seen in the security video was also discovered.

Detectives are still looking for a third suspect involved in the incident.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Destanne and Shakil have both been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and are facing multiple charges of armed robbery and other outstanding warrants.