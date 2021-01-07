  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News, shooting, Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities arrested two men and are searching for another in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old last May, the Turlock Police Department said on Thursday.

Robert Omar Branche, 22, and Jose Carmona, 30, both of Modesto, are in the Stanislaus County Jail and both face murder and robbery charges.

Authorities said Branche was already in the jail on an unrelated charge and was interviewed on Tuesday about the killing of Turlock resident Izrael Villegas.

Carmona was located and arrested Wednesday in Oakdale on a Ramey warrant.

Villegas was located dead from a single gunshot wound on Cherry Blossom Lane at around 1 a.m. on May 20, 2020, police said. Investigators determined the motive to be drug-related.

Police said a third suspect has been identified and is being sought. Their identity was not yet released.

Anyone who has information on the killing of Villegas is urged to contact the Turlock Police Department.

