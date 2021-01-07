TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities say a Stanislaus County deputy was shot at by someone in a vehicle during a chase near Turlock on Wednesday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 9 p.m., deputies were advised by the Turlock Police Department to be on the lookout for a group of people in a car who were reportedly seen shooting near Berkeley and Alderson roads.

Less than an hour later, a deputy spotted a car matching the description of the suspects near Seasons Park Drive.

Someone inside the suspect vehicle then shot at the deputy as they sped away, the sheriff’s office says; the deputy was not hurt and did not return fire.

A short chase soon followed that ended near Spring Crest Drive, where three people who were inside the car got out and ran.

With the help of several other agencies, two of the three people who ran were taken into custody.

The third suspect was identified as 18-year-old Turlock resident Ernesto Covarrubias.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies located Covarrubias Thursday afternoon in the area of Mitchell Avenue and East Hawkeye Avenue. He was arrested and booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer and being under 21 years of age and in possession of a firearm.

Three guns were also found in the search, the sheriff’s office says.