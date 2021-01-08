SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead in the North Sacramento area.
Sacramento police say, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Cormorant Way to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
The responding officers immediately started life-saving measures. Medics soon took over and rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is not clear, but homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 9916) 443-4357.