SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a woman involved in a minor crash along Highway 99 was then struck and killed by a DUI suspect early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 2:30 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was involved in a non-injury crash involving her car and another driver along northbound Highway 99 near Dillard Road.

Both drivers in that crash got out of their cars and were standing in the #1 lane of the freeway, officers say. It was then that another driver crashed into the woman and one of the stopped cars.

The woman suffered fatal injuries in that later crash. Her name has not yet been released, but she was identified as a Roseville resident.

Officers have since arrested the driver of that third car on suspicion of DUI. He has been identified as 23-year-old Bridgeport, WA resident Jesus S. Hernandez.