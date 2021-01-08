(CBS13) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants President Trump to face jail time.

“Sadly, the person that’s running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States,” Pelosi told 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl in an excerpt of their interview that aired Friday on the “CBS Evening News.” “And we’re only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him.”

Pelosi is also asking the Pentagon’s highest military officer to keep the president from initiating any kind of nuclear strike before his presidency ends.

There are less than two weeks left in President Trump’s term but after the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday, there are growing calls for Trump to be removed from office. Some Democrats, including Pelosi, are calling for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and three House Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday. The article of impeachment would accuse the president of “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States,” CBS News reported.

READ ALSO: California Republican Lawmakers Speak On 25th Amendment, Presidential Impeachment After U.S. Capitol Riots

California Congressman Tom McClintock (R-CA 4th District), told CBS13 what happened was a despicable attack but despite the violence, he doesn’t support invoking the 25th Amendment or drafting articles of impeachment. The congressman said doing either would cause further division.

“I think we have already divided our country enough, we have already tortured and abused our constitution enough without going any further down that road,” McClintock said. “The 25th Amendment is specifically designed to address the physical incapacity of the President. It has nothing to do with bad or even egregious conduct, and impeachment is reserved for high crimes and misdemeanors. I think the best response is to simply wait two weeks.”

On Friday, Twitter permanently banned President Trump from the platform, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” The ban came days after the assault on the Capitol, which Trump is accused of inciting. Twitter told CBS News that the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts will not be suspended at this time, but their use will be limited.

More from CBS Sacramento: