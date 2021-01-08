SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings took on the Toronto Raptors at home Friday with an empty Golden 1 Arena. COVID safety measures aren’t keeping some fans from showing up anyway.

Fans camped out with blankets, lawn chairs, and cowbells is not the typical Kings home game scene with thousands of roaring fans.

“We are the best fans in the NBA, whether it’s cold outside or whatever, we are going to find a way to support our team,” said Chris Laird.

Missing the feeling of in-person games this season, fans are creating their own watch parties.

“It’s a little different knowing that they are playing and I can’t go in,” Laird said.

Chris Laird and his brother Taylor say they are hoping to recreate the experience but watching from outside.

“We really want to be on the other side of the door obviously but we figured we would come out here maybe see some other fans and experience what it would be like to be in there,” said Taylor Laird.

“If I enjoy it and have a good time, this might become a thing. This will be the cheapest time to be a season ticket holder,” he said.

They’re not alone. A handful of faithful fans are looking past the locked glass doors to watch the game from the big screen while listening from their phones.

“It’s sucks but we are still here, we feel like we are inside. With everyone who comes out to support we will make some noise,” said Juan Jimenez.

Pamela Ross and Linda Laymen, the self-named “Kings Cat Ladies” and 15-year season ticket holders, say they haven’t missed watching a home game with their cats from outside the arena since the season started.

“It’s wonderful to just be able to participate by coming here and this is the first time we have had neighbors,” said Ross.

“We do what we do as far as cheering, same thing, just a minor difference called the doors,” said Laymen

While the cheers may be quieter this year, sixth man fans say their support couldn’t be stronger.

“We will sit there till the very last minute because we aren’t about to let them down,” Laymen.