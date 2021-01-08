Report: Sacramento Republic FC Misses Deadline To Pay Expansion FeeThe owners of Sacramento's incoming Major League Soccer Team have reportedly failed to pay an expansion team on time.

3 hours ago

Modesto Officer Involved In Multiple Fatal ShootingsModesto Officer Joseph Lamantia shot and killed a subject in front of a Modesto church last month. Lamantia has been involved in four previous shootings since 2010, three of which were fatal.

3 hours ago

Woodland Man Tries To Stop Catalytic Converter Thieves With BarbellA Woodland man bared it all trying to stop two thieves from stealing his catalytic converter.

3 hours ago

Businesses Buck Rules With Packed Indoor Dining In OakdalePacked parking lots and indoor seating. A Friday night dinner out looks very different depending on the county you live in. Some businesses face tens of thousands of dollars in fines while others are not cited at all.

3 hours ago

Local Pharmacies Left Out Of Initial Vaccine DistributionAs coronavirus vaccine distribution gets underway in California, local independent pharmacies are feeling left out, wondering why they’ve been unable to receive vaccine doses as quickly as corporate companies.

3 hours ago