MODESTO (CBS13) — We’re learning more about a Modesto officer that was involved in a deadly shooting last month.
Trevor Seever, 29, was shot and killed by Modesto police around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29. Police say officers were called to the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue after receiving a call from a woman who said her brother, Seever, bought a gun and was making threats.
Modesto police officer Joseph Lamantia found Seever near The Church of Brethren on Woodland Avenue. Shortly after he was located, police say Officer Lamantia shot Seever. From the body cam video, it appears Seever was hit multiple times in the upper body. Police say Seever was unarmed.
The police department says Officer Lamantia has been involved in four previous shootings dating back to 2010, three of which were fatal. The shooting last month and the shooting of a double homicide suspect in October are still being investigated.
Lamantia, a 12-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave.
