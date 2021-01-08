ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville mother and son are looking for answers after a 19-year-old was hit by a driver in the middle of the night, leaving him hurt, alone and in the dark.

“I got hit, spun around twice in the air and landed right here,” Ryan Gaskins detailed what happened after a car hit him in Roseville and drove off on December 29.

The hit-and-run happened off of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard, near Diamond Woods Circle. More than a week later, Gaskins is dealing with leg pain and a concussion. His mother, Anika Kimble-Huntley, has more questions than answers.

“As a mother, that’s the last thing you want to see is someone hurting your child maliciously,” Kimble-Huntley said.

The Roseville teen is a recent grad. He said he was walking to work an early morning shift at the nearby Safeway bakery. It would have been his first day full-time.

“It makes me even more dedicated to work there to show up early,” Gaskins said.

He never did make it to work that day. After he was hit by the car, Gaskins said he was unconscious for several minutes. When he came to, he called his mom and mustered up enough adrenaline to hobble home.

A photo shared by Roseville police, while blurry, shows the car police believe hit him. They say it’s possibly a gray Honda sedan with a California plate, tinted windows, and a small stock spoiler on the rear. They also believe it may not have much damage, except possibly to the front passenger side.

The hit and run between 3 and 4 a.m. on December 29 in a suburban Roseville neighborhood.

Kimble-Huntley took photos at the intersection the night before and said it’s very well lit. She wonders how her son wasn’t seen.

“Whoever it is – it was wrong,” she said.

Gaskins said he holds no hate for the person behind the wheel.

“Hate would do more damage to me,” Gaskins said.

Kimble-Huntley said the neighborhood is known to have a lot of foot traffic. Their family hopes by sharing their story, it won’t happen to anyone else.

“I have a strong feeling this person would do it to someone else,” Gaskins said.

Roseville Police ask if anyone has any information about the hit and run to give them a call.

More from CBS Sacramento: