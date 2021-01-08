SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in finding a south Sacramento hit-and-run suspect that left a pedestrian with severe injuries.
Sacramento police say the incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue.
If you have any information about this crime or the vehicle involved please contact SPD at 916-732-0100. #sacpd #sacramento #helpidentify
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 8, 2021
Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but a pedestrian was severely injured.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white, 2015 Dodge Charger with silver rims. The vehicle will have damage to its driver side mirror and windshield, officers say.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or who may be able to identify the driver is urged to call police at (916) 732-0100.
Police say the pedestrian is expected to survive.