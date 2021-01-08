By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in finding a south Sacramento hit-and-run suspect that left a pedestrian with severe injuries.

Sacramento police say the incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but a pedestrian was severely injured.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white, 2015 Dodge Charger with silver rims. The vehicle will have damage to its driver side mirror and windshield, officers say.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or who may be able to identify the driver is urged to call police at (916) 732-0100.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Police say the pedestrian is expected to survive.

Comments

Leave a Reply