SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a suspect Friday in connection to the death of a man found fatally injured in a vacant lot off Watt Avenue last month.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old David Michael Sheffield was found unresponsive with injuries to his upper body on the morning of Dec. 11. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. No other details about Sheffield’s injuries were released.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced Cornell Ellis, 25, was arrested for the murder of Sheffield.
Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects at this time. No other information about the incident was released.
