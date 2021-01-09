  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMThe Issue Is: Politics in California
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Highlands News, shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in North Highlands on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said the shooting happened along the 3900 block of Renick Way, a few blocks west down the Madison Boulevard I-80 exit.

At this time is unknown how many people were involved or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply