Deputies Investigate Shooting In North HighlandsDeputies are investigating a shooting in North Highlands on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

Oakland Police Launch Internal Investigation Into Alleged U.S. Capitol Takeover Social Media PostsThe Oakland Police Department has launched an internal investigation into “allegations that current employees may have been involved on social media accounts that contain objectionable or offensive content” about the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Newsom Calls For State Capitol Flags To Fly At Half-Staff In Honor Of Fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian SicknickGov. Gavin Newsom said the flags over the California State Capitol will fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries a day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building as lawmakers began to certify Joe Biden's election win.

'Reopen Cal Now' Conference Day 2: Elected Leaders Hold Protest On Capitol Steps In SacramentoSacramento on Saturday saw its first protest since a riot and chaos unfolded Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. The Reopen Cal Now conference moved to the California State Capitol downtown to advocate for businesses to reopen – and security sure looks different.