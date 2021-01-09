Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in North Highlands on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
Authorities said the shooting happened along the 3900 block of Renick Way, a few blocks west down the Madison Boulevard I-80 exit.
Deputies are investigating a shooting on the 3900 block of Renick Way. Please avoid the area. PIO Rowe enroute.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 10, 2021
At this time is unknown how many people were involved or what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.
