1 Killed, 1 Injured In North Highlands ShootingDeputies are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in North Highlands on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

'COVID Ravaged My Beautiful Daughter's Body': Sutter County Nurses On Mission To Get Everyone VaccinatedLaura and Greg Roberts rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Both are nurses at River Care Valley Center in Live Oak and they only wish the vaccine had come a little sooner.

Oakland Police Launch Internal Investigation Into Alleged U.S. Capitol Takeover Social Media PostsThe Oakland Police Department has launched an internal investigation into “allegations that current employees may have been involved on social media accounts that contain objectionable or offensive content” about the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Newsom Calls For State Capitol Flags To Fly At Half-Staff In Honor Of Fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian SicknickGov. Gavin Newsom said the flags over the California State Capitol will fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries a day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building as lawmakers began to certify Joe Biden's election win.