SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom said the flags over the California State Capitol will fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries a day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building as lawmakers began to certify Joe Biden’s election win.

Several people have already been arrested or identified through photos from the riot. The Department of Justice announced charges against 17 people in federal court and dozens of others were charged in Superior Court by Saturday, CBS News reported.

Newsom said he called for the flying of flags at half-staff in solidarity with those lowered over the U.S. Capitol.

“Our democracy rests on our common civility. The attack on our nation’s Capitol was an attempt to upend our democratic process, resulting in the loss of life and terrorizing of hundreds of dedicated public servants,” the governor said. “As we work to heal from the aggressions that occurred against our seat of democracy this past week, we honor U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life in defense of our democratic institutions.”

Newsom added, “Our hearts are with his family and all of our fellow public servants, our Congressional delegation and the brave men and women in uniform who protect us. I hope that we may move from this moment toward healing and our common civility.”

