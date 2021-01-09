SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento on Saturday saw its first protest since a riot and chaos unfolded Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. The Reopen Cal Now conference moved to the California State Capitol downtown to advocate for businesses to reopen – and security sure looks different.

This protest, on day two of a planned three-day conference, was full of elected leaders from all across the state. They were lined up on the Capitol steps surrounded by law enforcement while media and supporters were kept outside of barricades.

Members of the Reopen Cal Now group, including Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost, planned the three-day conference as a way to discuss the safest ways for businesses to reopen their doors to the public.

“Unfortunately, our conference is also a peaceful protest,” Frost said. “We felt it was important for us to come together as policymakers and have those conversations.”

Community members, either for or against the cause, gathered around the barricades and along the streets during the event. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol were on the scene.

As for the conference itself, there are concerns from health officials about the potential of their Friday meeting in Rancho Murieta to become a COVID-19 super spreader event.

Saturday’s protest ended shortly before 5 p.m.

