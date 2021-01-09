'Reopen Cal Now' Conference Day 2: Elected Leaders Hold Protest On Capitol Steps In SacramentoSacramento on Saturday saw its first protest since a riot and chaos unfolded Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. The Reopen Cal Now conference moved to the California State Capitol downtown to advocate for businesses to reopen – and security sure looks different.

Woman Pistol-Whipped, Robbed By Man She Met Online, Stockton Police SayAuthorities are searching for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed a woman he met online, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.

3 More Charged After US Capitol Riot, Including Men Seen In Viral Photos, Department Of Justice SaysThree more people have been charged following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Saturday.

California Reports Nearly 700 COVID Deaths Friday – Another Daily RecordCalifornia health authorities reported Saturday another record one-day total of 695 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads.