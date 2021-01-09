STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed a woman he met online, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.
Police said the incident happened overnight at around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of West Rose Street near the Cathedral of the Annunciation and Dameron Hospital Emergency Room.
The two parties reportedly met online and agreed to meet along West Rose. The suspect – only described as a Black male, around 18-25 years old and wearing all dark clothing – was allegedly armed with a gun and struck the woman with it before taking her property.
No further information regarding the robbery was available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the incident is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.
