  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    9:30 PMLearning Curve
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a “possible explosive device” near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the device was located inside of a vehicle along Alpine in between Plymouth Road and Ryde Avenue, near the Interstate 5 on-and off-ramps.

The California Highway Patrol is shutting down the southbound I-5 off-ramp at Alpine while investigators determine what the device is, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information was released.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply