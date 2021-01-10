'Our Democracy Has Been Tempered': Schwarzenegger Compares US Capitol Mob To NazisIn a video released Sunday on social media, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.”

Nancy Pelosi: The '60 Minutes' InterviewTwo days after her own office was ransacked by Trump supporters, the speaker of the House talks to Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" about what she experienced that day and more.

Authorities Investigate Potential Explosive Device Near I-5 In StocktonAuthorities are investigating a "possible explosive device" near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

6 Inmates Use 'Homemade Rope' To Escape From Merced County JailAuthorities in central California were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from the Merced County Downtown Jail, sheriff's officials said.