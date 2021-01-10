STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a “possible explosive device” near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said the device was located inside of a vehicle along Alpine in between Plymouth Road and Ryde Avenue, near the Interstate 5 on-and off-ramps.
The California Highway Patrol is shutting down the southbound I-5 off-ramp at Alpine while investigators determine what the device is, according to the sheriff’s office.
No further information was released.
