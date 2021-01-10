GROVELAND (CBS13) – Authorities in Groveland shot and arrested an armed suspect accused of holding a woman hostage for more than a week and threatening to kill her, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.
John Banks, 61, faces charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment with violence, making criminal threats, intimidating a victim and kidnapping.
Investigators learned Banks had beaten the woman and tied her up while threatening her and holding her against her will, the sheriff’s office said. The woman eventually was able to escape Friday and alerted law enforcement to the situation.
The sheriff’s office said the woman reported that Banks owned multiple guns and threatened to engage in a shootout with deputies if they responded. Due to this, the agency said it obtained an arrest warrant and sent multiple teams to Banks home in Groveland at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
Banks allegedly confronted law enforcement outside while he was armed with a gun. The sheriff’s office said a shootout between both parties occurred with deputies striking Banks. Authorities said Banks is hospitalized in stable condition waiting to be released and booked and no law enforcement officials were hurt in the shootout.
The sheriff’s office said Banks may face additional charges stemming from the shootout with deputies.
