'Stop Shooting Our Future Down': Vigil Held For Teen Killed In North Highlands ShootingA Sacramento family is heartbroken wondering why someone would want to shoot and kill their loved one who was just 15 years old.

California Couple Wanted For Oregon Hotel Murder Arrested In Stanislaus CountyAuthorities arrested two people in Stanislaus County in connection to the murder of a California man in an Oregon hotel, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety announced.

Suspect Shot By Deputies In Gunfight After Hostage Escapes In Tuolumne CountyAuthorities in Groveland shot and arrested an armed suspect accused of holding a woman hostage for more than a week and threatening to kill her, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

Pelosi Calls Trump 'Imminent Threat' To Democracy, House To Proceed With Impeachment LegislationIn a letter penned to colleagues, Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday called President Trump a threat to Democracy and laid out the next steps in the House's bid to impeach him following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.