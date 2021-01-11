Cell Phone Video Shows Crime Scene Inside Groveland Home After Police ShootoutThe suspect in the case is now booked in jail after Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies shot him in a confrontation while they served an arrest warrant at his home.

21 minutes ago

Investigation Into Roman Lopez's Death ContinuesEleven-year-old Roman Lopez vanished on January 11, 2020. Despite an autopsy a few days later, answers about his death and what caused it, are still unanswered.

37 minutes ago

Remembering John IanderJohn Iander, a longtime member of the CBS13 News team, has died.

40 minutes ago

Deadly Crash On I-505 In Solano CountyA driver died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday evening on Interstate 505 in Solano County, officials said.

42 minutes ago

California Ramping Up Vaccination EffortsState officials are gearing up for mass vaccination in the next five days.

47 minutes ago