WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A VFW Post in West Sacramento was targeted by thieves for the sixth time Sunday night.
The burglary happened at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Drever Street. Police say the suspects also broke into the nearby city Corp yard. That’s where West Sacramento police arrested the suspects and connected them to the VFW theft.
“It was our sixth time in this particular location, particular storage unit. Our seventh time they’ve hit our storage units, and I’ve lost count of how many times they’ve actually broke in or vandalized the building in the last nine months,” James Brashbar, Commander of the Sacramento VFW, said.
Officials say the suspects cut a hole in the fence, cut the lock and stole some Boy Scouts camping gear from the VFW storage unit.
More from CBS Sacramento: