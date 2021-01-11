PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspect who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly tried to run over the deputy near Thunder Valley Casino is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

At around 1:20 a.m. Monday, a man in his 20s was stopped in his Toyota SUV by a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of Thunder Valley Casino. As the deputy leaned into the driver’s side door to detain the suspect, officials say the suspect accelerated, dragging the deputy with him.

The deputy was reportedly dragged 100 feet before the deputy fired two rounds, hitting the suspect.

Injured, but not giving up, the suspect then reportedly continued driving to the area of Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue where he finally stopped his vehicle.

Athens & Fiddyment Closed after police involved shooting overnight.

He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and has since been released from a nearby hospital.

A woman in her 20s was also inside the vehicle at the time. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lt. Nelsen Resendes says she was not talking to deputies.

An investigation into the shooting forced the closure of Fiddyment Road Monday morning. A group of onlookers — some visibly agitated — gathered at the scene.

“I’ve been a longtime Lincoln resident. And since this casino has come in over the years, progressively it’s gotten worse,” said a business owner who didn’t want to be identified. She shook her head as she looked outside and saw an area along Athens Avenue cordoned off for hours.

“We have heard complaints, reports from other neighboring businesses that people wander into their properties and there’s just unsafe overall,” said the woman.

This business owner says police do what they can, but she is still taking matters into her own hands.

“I think, just adding and being proactive and putting more security measures in terms of lighting and green cameras and all that can be some type of deterrent,” she said.

Investigators are contacting businesses to see if they have video footage of the incident. Thunder Valley Casino says it has no video and declined to comment about the incident.

The owner of a business near the casino says that since the casino was built, she has seen an increase in suspicious activity.

The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

