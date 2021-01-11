  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Rachel Wulff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Inmates, jail, Sacramento County, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Coronavirus concerns at Sacramento County jails will lead to more inmates going free, authorities say.

The inmates will be released on Monday.

One group CBS13 spoke to said it’s nearly impossible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 behind bars. That’s one of the reasons why the Public Defender’s Office along with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say they are negotiating an early release program for individuals with 90 days or less on their sentence.

The program will impact 178 inmates. The group Decarcerate Sacramento wants half the inmate population released because health practices inside jails lead to the spread of the coronavirus.

Sheriff Scott Jones only has the ability to adjust sentences by 30 days.

A court order was necessary to include individuals with 90 days remaining on their sentence, which allows more inmates to go free. The order specifically excludes domestic violence and other offenses.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply