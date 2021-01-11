Morning Forecast - 1/11/21Julissa Ortiz delivers the latest forecast for the Northern California region.

47 minutes ago

Moneywatch: First Earnings Reports From 2020 Out This Week; Apple & Hyundai PartnershipSee the latest headlines from the business world.

50 minutes ago

More Sacramento County Inmates Being Released To Help Slow Spread Of CoronavirusCoronavirus concerns at sac county jails means inmates will be released. That’s according to the county officials. Those with 90 days left on their sentence or less are being released.

1 hour ago

Neighbors Drawn Out Of Homes As Emergency Crews Take Over Nuisance House For TrainingA wild scene unfolded in an Arden-Arcade neighborhood as a massive training exercise was enough to draw people out of their homes.

9 hours ago

Catalytic Converter Thieves Seemingly Caught On Ring Videos In Separate CitiesTwo Ring videos, in two separate cities, appear to show the same set of thieves in action. One crime was captured on camera in Woodland last week, and the other was captured thirty miles away in Roseville this weekend.

9 hours ago