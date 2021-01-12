Kings Hold Off Pacers 127-122 With Replay HelpThe Sacramento Kings beat the Pacers 127-122 on Monday night.

McCollum Scores 37 As Trail Blazers Rout Kings 125-99CJ McCollum scored 37 points, making six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers coasted to a 125-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Kings Fans Find New Way To Support The Team During COVID Safety MeasuresMissing the feeling of in-person games this season, fans are creating their own watch parties.

Raptors Win 144-123 Over Kings, Set Franchise Scoring RecordToronto made 20 3-pointers and the Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while winning for the second time this season, 144-123 over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.