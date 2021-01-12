CBSNewYork) — The son of a New York judge has been arrested for his role in last week’s crisis at the U.S. Capitol Building.
Aaron Mostofsky, who is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky in Brooklyn, was seen inside the capitol while wearing a fur outfit and a bulletproof vest.
WEB EXTRA: Read the criminal complaint (pdf)
He was carrying a wooden staff and plastic riot shield with U.S. Capitol Police insignia.
Mostofky is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint, the 34-year-old faces charges of theft, disorderly conduct and unlawful entry. The top charge — theft of governmental property — carries a maximum 10-year sentence.