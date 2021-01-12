PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A deputy had to shoot and kill a mountain lion that was following a family and couldn’t be scared away, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the sheriff’s office, a family – consisting of a couple, two small children in a stroller and two small dogs – called 911 to report on Monday that they were being followed by a mountain lion along a bike trail east of Placerville.

The family and others tried yelling at the lion, but deputies say it kept on following.

Soon, a deputy arrived and spotted the lion pacing back and forth on the trail. The deputy also tried yelling at the lion, but it kept on walking towards the deputy.

The deputy then tried firing a warning shot at the ground in front of the lion, but the deputy says it kept on walking.

With no other options, the sheriff’s office says the deputy put down the animal.

No other mountain lions were seen during the incident.

The mountain lion shot and killed by the deputy has since been taken in by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to be studied.