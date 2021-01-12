GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Carmichael couple is accused of stealing up to $400,000 worth of electronics from a Grass Valley tech company.
Investigators say David Rizzo, 42, and Elizabeth Ivanovich, 34, broke into the high-tech business multiple times, even managing to bypass security alarms.
The couple has been linked to similar crimes in the Bay Area. Grass Valley police arrested Rizzo and Ivanovich at their Carmichael home in the 5000 block of Marconi Avenue Tuesday morning.
Officers reportedly recovered property linked to the Grass Valley burglaries.
Rizzo and Ivanovich were booked on charges of burglary, criminal conspiracy, possessing stolen property, and grand theft.
