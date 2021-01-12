SONORA (CBS13) — A driver is accused of hitting two pedestrians in Sonora Monday evening while under the influence of alcohol, police said.
The Sonora Police Department says a man and a woman were struck by a 2005 Dodge Neon while crossing the road at S. Washington and Gold streets. The crash happened around 6 p.m.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital for moderate injuries, police said.
Investigators say the driver, 41-year-old Shawn Harris, was under the influence of alcohol while he was driving. Officers reportedly located controlled substances and drug paraphernalia during a search of Harris’s vehicle.
Harris was arrested on felony DUI charges as well as drug charges. He was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail on $25,000 bail.
