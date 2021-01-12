DUI Suspect Accused Of Hitting Two Pedestrians In SonoraA driver is accused of hitting two pedestrians in Sonora Monday evening while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Officials Capture 1 Of 6 inmates Who Escaped Merced County JailOne of six inmates who used a homemade rope to escape from a jail in Merced County was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Covered California Nears 1.6 million Enrollment Amid PandemicApproximately 200,000 more people purchased health insurance this year compared to the same time period last year, a 14% increase. The deadline to purchase coverage is Jan. 31.

Deputy Shoots, Kills Mountain Lion That Kept Following Family On Trail Near PlacervilleA deputy had to shoot and kill a mountain lion that was following a family and couldn’t be scared away, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says.