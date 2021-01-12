Fairfield Firefighters Volunteer At Los Angeles County HospitalA group of Fairfield first responders took their fight against coronavirus on the road, traveling south to hard-hit Los Angeles County to help manage its overwhelmed hospitals.

5 hours ago

COVID Cleaning Leading More People To Convert Old VHS Tapes To Digital FormYou never know what you’ll find in your attic if you have spare time to clean it. Just ask Richard Martinez.

6 hours ago

Cell Phone Video Shows Crime Scene Inside Groveland Home After Police ShootoutThe suspect in the case is now booked in jail after Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies shot him in a confrontation while they served an arrest warrant at his home.

6 hours ago

Investigation Into Roman Lopez's Death ContinuesEleven-year-old Roman Lopez vanished on January 11, 2020. Despite an autopsy a few days later, answers about his death and what caused it, are still unanswered.

6 hours ago

Remembering John IanderJohn Iander, a longtime member of the CBS13 News team, has died.

6 hours ago