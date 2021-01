(CNN/CBS13) — Did you pick the lucky numbers?

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 12 are 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33, and the Mega number is 9.

The Mega Millions jackpot reached over the half a billion-dollar mark ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. With the Powerball jackpot also now over $500 million, a total of $1.175 billion is up for grabs. It also marks just the second time in history that both games have had jackpots of $500 million, the California Lottery says.

January has a history of big wins for Mega Millions. There have been 16 jackpots awarded during the month since the start of the lottery game in 2002. That includes three of the top Mega Millions prizes — $451 million on January 5, 2018; $437 million on January 1, 2019; and $380 million on January 14, 2011.

The prize money has not cracked the top 10 since June 2019. The highest amount won by a Mega Millions ticket was $1.537 billion in October 2018.

2020 was a great year for Mega Millions players, with five jackpot winners and two states getting winners for the first time — including Arizona, where a player won the year’s largest Mega Millions prize with more than $410 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 45 states where it’s played, plus Washington and the US Virgin Islands.

Powerball draws on Wednesday.

