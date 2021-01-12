SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After more than a month of the regional stay-at-home order, the Greater Sacramento region moved back to the purple tier of reopening Tuesday.

The 13-county region which includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties, is projected to have ICU capacity above 15%, allowing it to exit the stay-at-home order.

All of the counties except Alpine and Sierra returned to the purple tier. Alpine County is in the substantial red tier of reopening and Sierra is in the moderate orange tier.

Under the purple tier, restaurants and bars can resume outdoor dining and personal services like hair salons and nail salons can reopen indoors with modifications.

Here’s a list of what’s open for outdoor operations only:

Restaurants

Wineries

Bars, Breweries and Distilleries where meals are provided

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

Museums, Zoos and Aquariums

Cardrooms

Outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities

Family Entertainment Centers (kart racing, mini golf, batting cages)

The following businesses can open indoors with modifications:

Hair salons and Barbershops

All retail with a maximum of 25% capacity

Shopping centers

Grocery Stores

In order for the counties to move into the red tier and loosen restrictions even more, the counties must meet the red tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. Under the red tier, more indoor operations can resume at businesses such as movie theaters, places of worship, gyms and restaurants.

For more information on what businesses are open in your county, check the California COVID-19 website.

