Long Lotto Lines As Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $625 Million For Tuesday Night’s DrawThe Mega Millions jackpot has gone over the half a billion dollar mark ahead of Tuesday's drawing.

22 minutes ago

Evening Forecast - January 12, 2021Temperatures seem to be warming up for the holiday weekend.

24 minutes ago

Family Stalked By Mountain Lion On El Dorado TrailAccording to the sheriff’s office, a family - consisting of a couple, two small children in a stroller and two small dogs - called 911 to report on Monday that they were being followed by a mountain lion along a bike trail east of Placerville.

28 minutes ago

Uncovering Threats On Social MediaAhead of planned protests, all eyes are on social media as law enforcement hopes to keep tabs on any possibility of violence.

32 minutes ago

CHP Prepares For Possible Unrest At California CapitolJust days before the inauguration, officers are standing on Capitol grounds in Sacramento. The protection is nothing new, but the enforcement is noticeably greater following attacks on the U.S. Capitol last week.

37 minutes ago