ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Fourteen locations were raided as part of a federal wiretap operation Tuesday in the Sacramento area.
The FBI, ATF, DEA, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and local police were involved in the raids Tuesday. Officials say the raids were a culmination of a federal wiretap operation involving methamphetamine.
Arrests have been made in connection to the investigation, but officials did not disclose how many people were arrested or their identities.
Law enforcement officers were at the Oriental Massage business along the 8800 block of Greenback Lane. The business was heavily damaged during the raid. Shattered glass littered the ground and doors appear to have been blown off. Several gas canisters were also seen on the ground.
Another operation was also reported on Tuesday at another massage business along the same road, but in Citrus Heights. Authorities would not disclose if the two operations are related.
Officers remained in the area as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Updates to follow.