ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — A large multi-agency operation is underway at a massage business in Orangevale on Tuesday.
Law enforcement officers could were seen at the Oriental Massage business along the 8800 block of Greenback Lane.
Authorities would not go into detail about what kind of operation was being undertaken, but a large amount of officers – including some in tactical gear – could be seen in the area.
Another operation was also reported on Tuesday at another massage business along the same road, but in Citrus Heights. Authorities would not disclose if the two operations are related.
Officers remain in the area as of early Tuesday afternoon.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Sacramento Law Enforcement Preparing For Possible Armed Protests As Inauguration Nears
- Cell Phone Video Shows Bullet Holes, Blood Inside Groveland Home After Police Shootout
- Fairfield First Responders Helping Fight Coronavirus Surge In Southern California
Updates to follow.