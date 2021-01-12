Tuesday Afternoon Forecast - Jan. 12, 2021The latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

2 Teenagers Hurt After Shooting At Ceres ParkAuthorities say two young men were hurt in a shooting at a Ceres park on Monday.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus In California: UC Davis Health Starting Vaccinations To Some Patients 75 And OlderOther vaccination efforts are starting to get rolling across the state as well.

2 hours ago

Deputy Shoots, Kills Mountain Lion That Kept Following Family On Trail Near PlacervilleA deputy had to shoot and kill a mountain lion that was following a family and couldn’t be scared away, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

From The Closet To The CloudThe coronavirus pandemic is making people bring their old home movies into the digital era.

7 hours ago