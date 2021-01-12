SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parler is out, but now other apps are in.

Cyber Security Expert Arun Vishnawath says after Twitter banned President Trump and Amazon suspended Parler, new apps are already gaining popularity in their place.

In some cases, the conversations are encrypted and go underground.

“A lot of the alt-right groups, as well as other groups, use these apps to coordinate their attempts,” said Vishnawath.

One site and app called “Gab” deems itself the “free speech social network” and refuses censorship. It has a local conversation going under the “Sacramento news” thread. One post reads, “The constitution says you can legally overthrow your government if they’re being tyrannical.”

While it’s banned from Google and Apple stores, it’s still accessible on your browser. The site’s CEO says the platform is growing, and fast, more than 40 percent.

As Inauguration Day approaches and there’s a potential for violence at the Capitol, law enforcement says they’ll have eyes on websites, at least the ones they’ll have access to.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said, “These are very dynamic so usually we have some sort of heads up because if you are going to have a large group then they have to advertise to get people there. So that is usually fairly public. We can see that, so we know that there is a protest coming and we know by what groups that are saying they’re going to be there.”

Now neighbors say ahead of January 20th, and the inauguration, they’re keeping eyes on what’s posted online.

“They’re using their amendments for the wrong reasons. There has to be certain precautions or measures that are taken,” said one neighbor.

Another said, “I’d like to see a balance and our freedom of speech protected.”

