Covered California Nears 1.6 million Enrollment Amid PandemicApproximately 200,000 more people purchased health insurance this year compared to the same time period last year, a 14% increase. The deadline to purchase coverage is Jan. 31.

Deputy Shoots, Kills Mountain Lion That Kept Following Family On Trail Near PlacervilleA deputy had to shoot and kill a mountain lion that was following a family and couldn’t be scared away, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says.

Preparations Underway To Keep The Peace At Capitol Following FBI WarningJust days before the inauguration, officers are standing on capitol grounds in Sacramento.

With Parler Out, Other Apps File In To Cater To Conservative GroupsAfter Twitter banned President Trump and Amazon suspended Parler, new apps are already gaining popularity in their place.