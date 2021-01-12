LODI (CBS13) — A woman has been charged with prostitution after an investigation at a massage business in Lodi, police said.
The Lodi Police Department said it received complaints of prostitution at Popular Massage on W. Turner Road. After investigating the complaints Tuesday, police arrested a 47-year-old woman from San Pablo. The suspect was charged with prostitution. Her name was not released.
Police say the department requested Victim Witness to provide resources to the female so she could seek help if needed.
Investigators do not know if this incident is related to human trafficking. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
