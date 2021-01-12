SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Counties in the Greater Sacramento region are moving back into the purple tier after the stay-at-home order was lifted Tuesday.

A four-week ICU availability projection of 19% allowed the 13-county region to exit the state’s regional stay-at-home order. Local restaurants are excited for the opportunity to open outdoor dining but say it’s not that easy to adjust to the ever-changing health orders.

“Time to clean everything, make sure all of our staff is on proper protocol about how to do outdoor dining and dealing with guests,” Gabriela Urbina at Broderick Roadhouse in Sacramento said.

They’re cautiously optimistic after the roller coaster ride that’s been regional health orders.

“We’re doing our best to abide by all of the commands but it is making it difficult for all of our staff,” Urbina said.

Some restaurant employees in Sacramento were forced to get second jobs to make up for their time off.

“To supplement income I’ve lost in the last six to eight weeks, a lot of our income as servers is tip-based,” Jennifer Saelee, an employee at O-Toro sushi, said.

She says she can’t wait for that first table tip.

“It’s going to feel really great in my pocket and my bank account,” Saelee said.

Despite the announcement, outdoor areas still remain empty while others are full. Ricardo Sibrian was already serving his customers outside like he’s back in 2020.

“It was rough but we were able to hang in there and now we can get back to work,” Sibrian said.

Neighboring Yolo County also ready to reopen and UC Davis students are excited to see these college hangouts back up and running.

“I can actually socialize instead of having to text them, it’s better to see them in person,” Guillermo Munoz said.

Yolo County and Sacramento County will both be in the purple tier starting Wednesday. In order for the counties to move into the red tier and loosen restrictions even more, the counties must meet the red tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks.