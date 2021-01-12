SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several counties said the stay-at-home order was lifted for the Greater Sacramento region Tuesday, though the state has not confirmed these reports.

During a board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, acting County Executive Ann Edwards said the order would be lifted immediately based on ICU projections. Edwards said she was informed by state officials.

Butte County also posted a press release to Facebook stating, “ICU bed capacity four-week projection exceeds 15%, ending the Regional Stay at Home Order (RSAHO), effective immediately.”

The Greater Sacramento region has been under the stay-at-home order since Dec. 10, when ICU capacity dropped below 15%. The three-week order could have been lifted on the first of the year, but surging COVID-19 cases and dwindling ICU capacity made it impossible for the area to leave the stay-at-home order.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, the Greater Sacramento region has only 9.4% ICU availability and “does not meet the criteria to exit [the] order.” The region includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

The city of Auburn, which is part of Nevada County, also posted to Facebook Tuesday stating that its county health officer and the California Department of Public Health has lifted the stay-at-home order for the region.

If the stay-at-home order is lifted, most of the counties in the region would revert to the purple tier or reopening. Under the purple “widespread” tier, most indoor businesses are closed but many can reopen outdoors with modifications. That includes outdoor dining, places of worship and family entertainment.

Personal care services, including hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and piercing shops, can reopen indoors once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

