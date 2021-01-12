New Scrutiny For Police Officers' Social Media PostsAt least 10 Capitol police officers are under investigation in connection to last week's assault, including one who was seen posing with rioters.

16 minutes ago

Restaurants Rush To Reopen As Counties Move To Purple TierCounties in the Greater Sacramento region are moving back into the purple tier after the stay-at-home order was lifted Tuesday.

41 minutes ago

Stay-At-Home Order Lifted In Sacramento RegionThis means most of the counties in the region will revert to the purple tier of reopening. Under the purple "widespread" tier, most indoor businesses are closed but many can reopen outdoors with modifications. That includes outdoor dining, places of worship and family entertainment.

45 minutes ago

Diners Return To Old Sacramento After Health Order LiftedThe stay-at-home order was lifted for the Greater Sacramento region Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Community Remembering Coach Who Died From COVIDThe Bella Vista High School community is in mourning after a beloved track coach and teacher died on New Year's Day from complications due to coronavirus.

4 hours ago