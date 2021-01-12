PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught on camera destroying a sign marked with President Trump’s name.
The vandalism happened at Volcano Creek Logging in Foresthill around 10 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows the man using a stick to tear down the sign.
Officials say several other signs have been vandalized or tampered with in the same neighborhood. They are now searching for the subject seen in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Collins at 530-886-5375.
